‘He berated’: Pundit spotted Jurgen Klopp having a massive go at 24-year-old Liverpool player on Saturday

Liverpool beat Wolves 3-1 on Saturday, but the performance during that game was far from perfect.

Indeed, the Reds went into half-time 1-0 down after a poor showing in the opening 45 minutes, and, in all honesty, Liverpool’s players looked so sloppy in the first-half.

One player who wasn’t up to scratch during the first-half was Cody Gakpo, and according to Gregor Robertson, Jurgen Klopp had a massive go at the Dutchman during the game.

Indeed, speaking on The Game Football Podcast, Robertson spoke about covering the game at Molineux for The Times, and he stated that he saw Klopp berating Gakpo during the game after sloppily giving the ball away before Wolves’ opening goal.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Klopp had a go at Gakpo

Robertson shared what he saw from the press box.

“There are still massive questions about the balance in the midfield for me. They were woeful (in the first half). There was no energy, no bite, and no cohesion. He berated Cody Gakpo just before Wolves scored the opening goal. It was a long throw and he threw a leg at it and they broke away and scored the opener,” Robertson said.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Frustrating

We can absolutely understand why Klopp was so angry in the first-half against Wolves.

Liverpool just weren’t at the races against the Midlands club for the first 45 minutes, and Klopp had to light a fire under his players to get them going.

Robertson saw Klopp going mad at Gakpo during the game, and we can only imagine the type of dressing down the squad got at half-time during Klopp’s team-talk.

Whatever Klopp said, it worked, because the Reds came out from half-time looking like a different team and, ultimately, they won the game.