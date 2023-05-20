'Having an impact': Sky pundit hails £70k-a-week Aston Villa ace v Liverpool











Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn earned praise from Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

Unai Emery’s high-flying Villans very nearly recorded a stunning Premier League victory against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds at Anfield.

Jacob Ramsey opened the scoring for Villa in the 27th minute, volleying at the back post from Douglas Luiz’s cross.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

The Villans could’ve scored earlier on when Ibrahima Konate conceded a penalty, but Ollie Watkins blasted wide.

In the end, Roberto Firmino salvaged a late equaliser, prodding home Mohamed Salah’s low cross at the near post.

Despite failing to clinch all three points, Villa’s European ambitions are still alive as they moved up to seventh.

‘Excellent’

McGinn had been playing off the right in recent weeks, but Emery restored him to a central position against Liverpool.

He delivered a solid display, covering plenty of ground and being a constant thorn in Liverpool’s side.

McGinn also played a part in what could’ve been the opener, his defence-splitting pass put Watkins in prior to the penalty.

And the £70,000-a-week ace (Salarysport) slotted in at left-back while Alex Moreno was replaced.

“John McGinn has been excellent so far,” Boyd said on Soccer Saturday (20/5/23, 15:39).

“He’s been playing off the right in recent weeks but he’s back in the middle today and he’s definitely having an impact.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It’s great to see Villa doing so well and it’s also great seeing McGinn loving life under the tutelage of Emery.

Up next for the Villans is next Sunday’s Premier League meeting against fellow European chasers Brighton.