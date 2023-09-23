‘Haven’t seen that since Jordan Henderson’: Emile Heskey says Liverpool now have a player with endless energy

Dominik Szoboszlai has taken the Premier League by storm so far.

To say that the Hungarian has hit the ground running at Liverpool would be an understatement. He’s already looking like one of the Reds’ best players and his style of play suits Jurgen Klopp to a tee

Szoboszlai has bundles of energy and incredible technique to boot, and according to Emile Heskey, speaking to The Mirror, we haven’t seen a player like this at Anfield since a prime Jordan Henderson.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Endless energy

Heskey spoke about Liverpool’s new signing.

“He looks comfortable, and that’s one of the things with any new signing, if you can get them feeling as comfortable as possible as quickly as you can that’s what you’ll get. He’s very energetic and he can do box-to-box. We haven’t seen that since Jordan Henderson when he was really at his peak. With age he changed, but at his peak he was very much energy, box-to-box, it was like having three players. Kind of Kante-esque. That’s the sort of player you need,” Heskey said.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Just what they needed

Szoboszlai may have only have played a few games for Liverpool, but he’s already ticking so many boxes for the Reds.

As Heskey says, he has the energy of a player like Jordan Henderson, but he also has the technique of someone like Thiago Alcantara. Simply put, he is the full package and he suits this Liverpool team to a tee.

Liverpool had to get their midfield recruitment spot on this summer, and it looks as though they have found a gem in the shape of Szoboszlai.

The Reds have a new midfield superstar on their hands here.