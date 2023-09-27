‘Have to wait and see’: David Seaman left surprised by Mikel Arteta tactical change at Arsenal

Pundit David Seaman has spoken about Arsenal and he has been left surprised by the tactical decision made by Mikel Arteta over David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal signed David Raya on loan in the summer with an obligation to buy, and this left many wondering what would happen to Aaron Ramsdale.

It looked like Ramsdale managed to keep his top spot as he started the season as the number one choice. However, over the last couple of weeks, Mikel Arteta has selected Raya in goal.

Now, he has started the last few games and this is a tactical decision that has surprised former goalkeeper David Seaman.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

David Seaman on Arsenal’s goalkeeper situation

With Arsenal looking to battle near the top of the Premier League, some tough decisions need to be made by Mikel Arteta.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Seaman said: “What he’s doing is what he spoke about. He’s making sure they all get game time. We’ll have to wait and see how that pans out. “Back in my day, I don’t know whether I would’ve liked that as much. I’m sure (Peter) Schmeichel wouldn’t have liked it either! “

“But it was different back then, that was 20 years ago. The game’s changed and Mikel’s trying something new. Will it work out? I don’t know if I’m honest. I’m still puzzled as to why Aaron was left on the bench.”

“It was a strange summer. Aaron did brilliantly last season. He was voted the goalkeeper in the Player’s Team of the Season – that’s how good he was!”

“Then to come into this season and play five or six games… it must be quite a shock to him. But he’s got to handle that. And Mikel’s got to handle that and make sure he keeps Aaron happy. It’s a situation that they’ve brought upon themselves because they brought another really experienced goalkeeper in.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Both are very good goalkeepers, but if you look at all the qualities of both it is hard to disagree with Arteta and not see Raya as the number one.

Arteta has made a tough decision and only time will tell us if it was the right one or if it will backfire on him, but it shouldn’t been seen as a surprise.