The Ange Postecoglou revolution is in full flow at Tottenham, and it has been gorgeous to watch so far.

The Australian has unlocked the potential within this Spurs team to an incredible degree, and he’s transformed certain players within a matter of weeks.

One player who looks completely different this season is Heung-Min Son.

The South Korean endured a truly dreadful campaign last time around, but, this term, he’s been bang at it from the start.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Clinton Morrison has been full of praise for Son and the impact the manager has made on the attacker.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Son looks transformed

Morrison spoke highly of the £22m man.

“Maddison is outstanding, since he has been there he has been brilliant, but another player I have to mention and you have to credit Ange. When he changed Son and played him through the middle. I think Son will play as the central striker. Richarlison will take time to get his confidence back, he will come good, but Son through the middle is outstanding,” Morrison said.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Miles better

It has to be said that Son already looks miles better than he did last season, and while you have to credit the player, it has to be said that the manager deserves a lot of credit here.

Antonio Conte’s style of play really left Son shackled and unable to show the best of his ability, but Postecoglou has come in and let the attacker play with freedom, and now, he’s reaping the rewards.

Son has transformed this season, and we can only hope that he can keep this up.