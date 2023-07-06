Rio Ferdinand believes that Tottenham Hotspur could have to offer Harry Kane up to £600,000-a-week to convince the striker to sign a new contract.

Ferdinand was speaking on the FIVE YouTube channel following reports Tottenham are ready to offer the 29-year-old a new deal amid speculation over his future.

The Guardian reported this week that Spurs have offered Harry Kane a significant pay-rise on his £200,000-a-week terms. His current deal expires at the end of next season.

Ferdinand thinks Tottenham need to make outrageous offer to keep Kane

It comes after Bayern Munich made a bid for the striker.

Of course, much may depend on Kane’s stance. The forward is yet to make any clear public statements about his future.

Daniel Levy faces a tough decision if Kane decides that he wants to leave. But Tottenham have reportedly put a contract offer on the table – so it appears that they are not prepared to give up on keeping their talisman.

However, Rio Ferdinand believes that they are going to have to be prepared to break the bank if they want convince Kane to commit his future to the club.

“If he signs a new deal at Spurs, it will have to be an outrageous amount of money for that to happen,” he told FIVE. “Because he’ll be getting offered crazy money at Bayern Munich. Man United could offer him a crazy package as well. He’s on a great deal already as it is as well, about £250-300,000-a-week as it is now.

“I don’t see much change out of probably £5-600,000-a-week if he signs at Spurs. That’s the type of money to keep him because the only thing they can give him is money, because they can’t offer him titles or trophies.”

Again, much will depend on Kane’s priorities. He would surely love nothing more than to realise his career ambitions at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Perhaps a huge contract offer could tempt him to stay. But it would be a surprise – and something of a disappointment – if Kane was predominantly motivated by the financial gain of playing at the highest level.

He will also be aware that he does not need to rush his decision. If Tottenham do not want to accept any bids for him this summer, Spurs’ contract offer is unlikely to go anywhere.

He will have a raft of options to choose from next year. So you can understand why Ferdinand believes that it is going to take something special to convince Kane to sign a new deal.