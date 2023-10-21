‘Have to adapt’: Virgil van Dijk says he has to change his game when he plays against 26-year-old Arsenal player

Even the best players in the world struggle against certain opponents.

Fernando Torres always had Nemanja Vidic’s number, and there are countless other examples of defenders having so-called bogey players.

Even Virgil van Dijk isn’t immune to this phenomenon.

The Dutchman is often the most commanding player on the pitch, but even he admits that there are certain opponents that force him to change his game.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Van Dijk has admitted that Gabriel Jesus is one player who forces him to change his own game, claiming that the Brazilian’s tendency to drop in the midfield often forces him to adapt.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jesus changes Van Dijk’s game

The Dutchman spoke about facing off against Jesus.

“Certain types of players do you change your game to adapt to them or do you just always play your game?” Van Dijk was asked.

“I always try to play my game, but obviously, for example against Everton we’d have to defend a lot of long balls and crosses, and you have to adapt, but against Arsenal you defend against Gabriel Jesus for example, he drops into the midfield and hold the ball, you have to adapt a little bit, but you have to play your game and be confident in your ability in your team,” Van Dijk said.

Photo by Severin Aichbauer/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Not easy

Jesus is one of the toughest strikers to defend against in the Premier League for this very reason.

He’s not like most strikers. You can’t get the better of him using just pace or power, he’s a really technical player who can drag you all over the park.

Trust us, if Van Dijk is saying you’re tough to defend against, you have to be considered a very special player to say the least.