Liverpool have started this season brilliantly.

The Reds are unbeaten in their first four games this season, and it looks as though a title challenge could well be on the cards this season.

However, while Liverpool have started well this term, there are still some questions around some of the Reds’ star players.

Virgil van Dijk has come under fire as of late after his red card against Newcastle a few weeks ago, and according to Chris Sutton, speaking on the It’s All Kicking Off Podcast, the Dutch defender isn’t the player he once was.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Van Dijk has gotten worse

Sutton gave his verdict on the £75m man.

“One thing about Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk, is he the player he was?” Sutton was asked.

“I don’t think so. I think he was without doubt, when he went to Liverpool, the best defender in the Premier League up until the Pickford moment. Since then he hasn’t quite been the same. Is he still a good defender? I think he is, but you’d put him in a category alongside other good Premier League defenders, I think he’s still good, but he’s certainly not the best defender in the Premier League,” Sutton said.

Photo by Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

Not the same

Sadly, it has to be said that Sutton is right here.

The centre-back isn’t the same player he once was, and you have to attribute a lot of that to his ACL injury back in 2020.

That sort of injury can be career-ending, nevermind career-altering, and, it’s almost impossible to return from that sort of thing without getting a little bit worse.

As Sutton says, Van Dijk is still absolutely incredible, but, sadly, he’s not as dominant as he once was.