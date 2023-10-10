‘Hasn’t got the physical presence’: Pundit says £28m Arsenal player just isn’t big enough

The David Raya vs Aaron Ramsdale debate is still splitting the footballing world.

Indeed, while Raya may be Arsenal’s number one at the moment, he had a shakey performance against Manchester City at the weekend, and questions are now being asked of the Spaniard.

Speaking on ESPN, Craig Burley has given his verdict on Raya’s situation, and he thinks the Spaniard may be causing more problems than he’s solving.

Burley says that Raya, quite simply, doesn’t have the necessary physical presence to be a top goalkeeper, claiming that he looks vulnerable on crosses, backing Ramsdale to return between the sticks.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Raya not big enough

Burley spoke about the £28m goalkeeper.

“I actually think David Raya is a bit of a negative at the moment, he cost a goal against Lens in midweek. He flaps at crosses, he hasn’t got the physical presence, he hasn’t got the aura of a big goalkeeper, Ramsdale, Shaka, 6 ft 4 coming out. As a centre-half I want my goalkeeper to play the ball out, but he’s causing more problems than he’s not with his decision making,” Burley said.

“Allied to that he looks very vulnerable on crosses. It’s a bit of a headscratcher that this guy has come in and hasn’t exactly been fantastic and replaced a guy who was in the Team of the Year last year. It’s harsh I think.”

Problem

David Raya’s lack of size could well be a problem, but, at the same time, we’ve seen smaller goalkeepers star in the past.

Iker Casillas wasn’t exactly the tallest, but he’s arguably the greatest goalkeeper of all-time, and Raya is cut from that same cloth as a fantastic shot-stopper with brilliant reflexes who can play out from the back.

Raya may not be the biggest, but he’s not conceding bags of goals, and while he keeps keeping clean sheets, he shouldn’t be dropped.