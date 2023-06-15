Journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is still waiting to learn whether he has a future at Tottenham Hotspur following the appointment of Ange Postecoglou.

Jacobs was speaking on the Last Word on Spurs podcast about a wide range of subjects concerning Tottenham heading into a crucial window in North London.

There is cautious optimism about what the future looks like under Postecoglou. But given that the Australian is so clear in what he wants from his side, there are likely to be some surprising changes to the ranks before the new season arrives.

Jacobs says Hojbjerg doesn’t yet know if he has Tottenham future

And it seems that there are doubts over the future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Dane has been something of a divisive figure amongst Spurs fans during his time in North London.

And reports from 90min claimed that Tottenham are now open to offers for Hojbjerg. Intriguingly, Jacobs has suggested that the midfielder himself is unaware of where he is likely to be playing next season.

“I don’t think anything has been decided on Hojbjerg if I’m honest. Some are determining him as having an uncertain future. I’m not so sure at this point because one thing you always have to consider is Postecoglou hasn’t really met any of these players,” he told Last Word on Spurs.

“Hojbjerg, from what I’m told from sources, is actually still waiting to find out whether he has a future at the football club. So part of that will be about trying to impress the new manager.

“He really hasn’t been told anything. And at the moment, he’s away on national team duty ahead of the Euro qualifying matches.”

There are players within the squad whose departures would worry the fanbase. But Hojbjerg may not be one of those players.

He has definitely had his high points. And there have been times when he has been one of the only players to step up and be counted.

But it is probably fair to say that he has never quite managed to gain the unanimous support of the fans. And if Postecoglou feels that he does not suit his style, plenty will not mind seeing him moved on.

But what must be noted is that Postecoglou is one of those managers who tends to get amazing results from players you would not always expect.

So it would be foolish to completely write Hojbjerg off when it comes to finding a way to make himself simply undroppable to the Australian.