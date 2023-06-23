Somehow, Leeds United are still looking for a new manager, and new names are cropping up every single day on social media.

The latest gaffer to cause a bit of a buzz amongst the Leeds fanbase is Real Madrid legend, Raul.

The Spaniard was linked to Leeds back in February after the departure of Jesse Marsch, and his name is now doing the rounds again.

However, speaking on The Square Ball Podcast, Phil Hay has shot down the idea of Raul becoming the new manager of Leeds, stating that there has been no mention of Raul that he’s heard, and no suggestion that he will indeed become the new Leeds manager.

Raul not mentioned

Hay shared what he knows about the 45-year-old gaffer.

“He has been linked before,” Hay said.

“Raul was linked at some point, maybe a bit more strongly when Marsch left, but, he hasn’t been mentioned in dispatches really.”

No chance

Raul is a legendary figure within world football and he could be a great manager for Leeds.

However, you have to say that there is no chance of him taking this job.

Raul apparently turned down Leeds when they were in the Premier League because he had visions of managing Real Madrid in the near future, and you have to imagine that he won’t be tempted by the prospect of managing in the Championship either.

As the current manager of Real Madrid B, Raul may well be in line to take charge of the senior squad one day, and, with all due respect, the best route to the Bernabeu probably isn’t via Elland Road.

This isn’t one Leeds fans should waste too much time thinking about.