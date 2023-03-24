‘Hasn’t been completely ruled out’: Sky reporter shares remarkable Tottenham manager twist











Speaking on Sky Sports News, David Garrido has shared the latest on Antonio Conte’s situation at Tottenham.

The Italian is reportedly on the brink of the sack at Spurs after his explosive press conference on Saturday after the draw with Southampton.

Many outlets have reported that Conte will be gone in the very near future, but according to Sky, the chance of the Italian staying at the club until the end of his contract at the end of the season hasn’t been ruled out either.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Conte could stay

The Sky reporter shared this remarkable twist in this saga.

“One source has told Sky Sports news that Conte will leave his role, but while uncertainty remains on a potential replacement, staying at Tottenham until the end of the season, that hasn’t been completely ruled out. It is believed that Conte remains in Italy,” Garrido said.

Could you imagine?

This would be quite the turn of events.

For all the world it looked as though Conte was going to be sacked by Tottenham during this international break, but now, it looks like he could stay.

Just imagine the conversations he will have to have upon his return to Hotspur Way next week if he’s going to stay in the job.

How is he going to manage a group of players that he brands as ‘selfish’? And how is he going to have the nerve to walk out into the dugout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after basically trashing everything about the club at the weekend.

It’s hard to see how Conte comes back from this and how he could continue to manage Spurs until the end of the season, but according to Sky, it is a possibility at the moment.

It would be remarkable if Conte does stay in a job until the end of the season after his press conference at the weekend.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Show all