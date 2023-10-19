‘Hasn’t been as good’: Pundit says Jurgen Klopp is using £35m player in the wrong position

Liverpool’s recruitment this summer has been, by-and-large, praised across the board.

The addition of Dominik Szoboszlai has been widely praised, while Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo were seen as quite shrewd additions.

Alexis Mac Allister was meant to be the biggest bargain of the summer at just £35m, but he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations just yet.

Speaking on the Premier League All Access Podcast, Scott Minto has been discussing Liverpool’s new-look midfield, and he says that Mac Allister hasn’t quite been as good as many hoped because he’s playing in the wrong position slightly.

Mac Allister in the wrong position

Minto gave his verdict on the Argentine in this Liverpool team.

“What I would say in terms of Liverpool is that they’re probably way ahead of what they expected, Their captain is gone, their vice captain is gone. Other midfielders have gone. Szobszlai has come in and has been superb. Mac Allister hasn’t been as good, but that’s because I think he’s been playing a bit out of position,” Minto said.

Needs must

Unfortunately, Mac Allister has been played in the wrong role at Liverpool – he’s not a defensive midfield player, but, sadly, Liverpool need him in that position at the moment.

Despite spending huge amounts on their midfield this summer, Liverpool still don’t have that quality number six they can rely on every week, and, right now, Mac Allister may well be their best option in that position.

Is he as good as he was at Brighton? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean we should write him off for Liverpool just yet.

Mac Allister is still a very talented player, and once this Liverpool side starts to come together a bit more, we’re sure he’ll show exactly what he’s capable of in a red shirt.