We’re one week out from the north London derby and excitement is already brewing for this fixture.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham have started this season brilliantly, and debate and discussion around these two teams has already started.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Tim Sherwood was asked how many Spurs players would get into the current Arsenal team, and, shockingly, he struggled to name even one.

James Maddison came the closest, but even then, Sherwood had to concede that he thinks Martin Odegaard is the better player at this moment in time.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Odegaard better than Maddison

Sherwood discussed the two playmakers.

“At the moment there’s not one standing out to me who gets into the team. Vicario I don’t know because I don’t know enough about him, he started off very well. I was thinking Son, who do you leave out? Saka? Martinelli? Odegaard has to be in the team, he goes in where Maddison would go in. We’ve seen Maddison have these spells at Leicester. He has better players around him now, so hopefully he can continue playing on a regular basis like he is, and then he would have a chance, but I’m not sure where I’d fit him in at this moment because Odegaard has to be in before him,” Sherwood said.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Catching up

Odegaard has been better than Maddison over the past 12 months, but it has to be said that Maddison is catching up rapidly here.

Indeed, Maddison has started this season brilliantly for Spurs – he’s arguably been the best player in the league, and if he keeps this level of performance up for a few more months, this debate will be much closer.

Both players are incredibly talented, and we can’t wait to see them go head to head next week.