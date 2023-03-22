‘Has to be’: Pundit says Chelsea have made a signing who's been even worse than Tottenham's Richarlison











Speaking on ESPN, Craig Burley has been discussing some of the worst signings of the season.

There has been so much money spent in the Premier League this term, and while some signings such as Erling Haaland and Casemiro have paid off, others haven’t.

Burley was given a choice between Mykhaylo Mudryk, Richarlison and Antony as his most disappointing signing of the season, and the pundit said that Mudryk was the worst of the three, stating that Richarlison hasn’t necessarily bene able to show his ability due to his lack of minutes.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Mudryk a worse signing than Richarlison

The pundit gave his verdict on these three transfer misfires.

“Which high profile signing has disappointed the most? Richarlison, Antony or Mudryk?” Burley was asked.

“Mudryk it has to be, I’m not a big fan of Antony and Richarlison has been hot and cold, he’s not always had gametime, Conte hasn’t always played him,” Burley said.

Harsh

It’s really harsh to write Mudryk off like this, especially as he’s played fewer minutes than Richarlison this season.

Indeed, how is it fair to spare Richarlison due to the fact he hasn’t played much and then critique Mudryk after just 263 minutes of Premier League football.

Of course, that isn’t to say that Mudryk should be immune from criticism. He’s really not looking like an £88m player at the moment, but after arriving in a new country in a struggling squad, he has to be cut a little bit of slack.

The sad reality is that both players haven’t lived up to their pricetags so far, but with Mudryk still settling and Tottenham about to change their manager, perhaps a sharp improvement is on the horizon for both players.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

