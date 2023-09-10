‘Has got the potential’: PL player says one Spurs youngster may actually have the talent to reach Kane’s level

Neco Williams has suggested that Brennan Johnson could actually have the potential to reach the level of Harry Kane following his summer move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Williams was speaking – in comments reported by BBC Sport – during the first international break since the forward made his move to Spurs on deadline day at the end of the summer window.

Of course, Brennan Johnson became the first attacker Tottenham signed after selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich earlier in the window.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Johnson is not naturally a number nine – though he can play there. But the timing of his arrival hints that Tottenham see the 22-year-old being able to help fill the void Kane has left. It was also significant that Ange Postecoglou’s side did not bring any other forwards in after the 30-year-old’s departure for the Bundesliga.

Williams thinks Brennan Johnson could reach Harry Kane’s level

Williams was keen to stress that Johnson is not the next Gareth Bale or Harry Kane as he is a different player. However, he backed his international teammate to reach the kind of world-class level Bale and Kane have got to.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

“Brennan is not Gareth Bale or Harry Kane. He’s his own player and he has got his own style,” he said, as reported by BBC Sport.

“He wouldn’t want to be compared to them or be seen as their replacements to step in. As long as he focuses on himself hopefully he has got the potential to reach their level.”

It does appear to be a bit of a gamble for Tottenham to spend £47.5 million on Johnson. He has had one very good year in the Premier League. But he is some way off being the finished article. And he is competing for a place in the side where Spurs look really strong.

But it says a lot that he is being mentioned in the same conversations as Bale and Kane. Bale is perhaps his country’s greatest ever player. Meanwhile, a similar argument could be made about Kane and Tottenham.

In many respects, it is promising for Johnson that Spurs have made such a bright start to life without Kane. He can come in and try and add to the momentum that they already have under Postecoglou.

Certainly, Williams is confident that Johnson has a lot to offer his new club.