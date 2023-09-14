Liverpool’s midfield rebuild this summer didn’t quite look how many expected it to.

Indeed, before the window opened, many were expecting Jude Bellingham to arrive at Anfield, but, instead, three other midfielders from the Bundesliga arrived in the shape of Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

We’re yet to see much of Gravenberch or Endo, but Szoboszlai has made one hell of an impact already, and he’s now earned praise from Natasha Dowie on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast.

Dowie says that she absolutely loves the Hungarian, claiming that he is actually a similar player to Bellingham in that he can do absolutely everything on a football pitch.

Dowie shared her verdict on the Reds’ summer signing.

“I love the midfield, Szoboszlai and his partnership with Mac Allister, that has been a standout. He’s similar to kind of Jude Bellingham, that vibe around him at the moment, Szoboszlai in my opinion has everything as well, he reminds me of a young Steven Gerrard and I think he’s going to be huge for Liverpool’s success this season,” Dowie said.

Szoboszlai and Bellingham are quite different players in terms of their styles of play, but Dowie is right, both men can do absolutely everything on the pitch.

Liverpool may have missed out on Bellingham this summer, but they got the next best thing in Szoboszlai, and while Bellingham is doing fantastically in La Liga, if Szoboszlai keeps this up, the Reds will soon forget about that whole sorry saga.

Liverpool have a new midfield star on their hands here, and he’s taking the Premier League by storm.