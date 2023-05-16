‘Has been spoken about’: 57-year-old manager could be one Spurs want to interview – journalist











Ange Postecoglou could well be on Spurs’ final list of managers who they look to interview in the coming weeks.

That is according to Jack Pitt-Brooke who made a point about Postecoglou on both the View From The Lane and The Athletic Football Podcast.

The journalist was, once again, speaking about the search for a new manager at Tottenham, and he says that Postecoglou is one name that has been spoken about, and he may well be on Spurs’ list of managers to interview as we get to the final stages of this process.

Photo by Alex Todd/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Postecoglou still in Spurs frame

Pitt-Brooke gave his verdict on the Australian.

“Ange Postecoglou has been spoken about a bit in this, and I think he would be fantastic,” He said on The View From The Lane.

Pitt-Brooke made another point about Postecoglou on The Athletic Football Podcast, stating that he may well haved worked his way onto Spurs’ final shortlist as they look to start interviewing candidates.

“They’re moving towards doing interviews this month, and the candidates we’re looking at Roberto De Zerbi, Arne Slot, Xabi Alonso, Ruben Amorim and maybe Ange Postecoglou at Celtic,” Pitt-Brooke said.

Worth a chat

Postecoglou could be in line for an interview at Spurs, and it’s definitely worth having a chat with him.

Indeed, while it’s easy to turn your nose up at a manager who has never coached in a traditional ‘top’ league, Postecoglou is a very impressive operator who could well win Daniel Levy around during an interview.

The Australian is a bundle of ideas and charisma, and it would be surprising if he wasn’t a firm candidate at Tottenham if he manages to get his foot in the door.

The 57-year-old is certainly one to keep an eye on.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Show all