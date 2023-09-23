The transfer window has been closed for a few weeks now, and we’re starting to hear discussion about who the signings of the summer have been.

The likes of Declan Rice, Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremy Doku are all early contenders for Signings of the Summer, but perhaps the biggest standout signing of the window so far has been James Maddison.

The England international joined Tottenham in a £45m deal from Leicester City this summer, and to say that he has hit the ground running would be an understatement.

Indeed, Maddison has been utterly brilliant since joining Tottenham, and according to Clinton Morrison, speaking on Premier League Productions, the Spurs midfielder may well be one of the signings of the summer.

Signing of the summer

Morrison shared his verdict on Spurs’ newest star.

“He’s done a brilliant job, losing Harry Kane before the start of the season was a huge blow. Everyone has galvanised together. I think James Maddison could be one of the signings of the summer, he has been outstanding, giving him the vice-captaincy was a big confidence booster for James Maddison,” Morrison said.

Fantastic business

Maddison may only have been a Tottenham player for a couple of months, but he’s already making a mockery of that £45m transfer fee.

Indeed, £45m seems like an utter bargain for the attacking midfielder after just a handful of games for Spurs, and if he carries on in this manner, he will go down as one of the very best signings in Tottenham’s recent history.

Maddison was a worthy winner of the Premier League Player of the Month award in August, and it has to be said that Spurs did some brilliant business in bringing the midfielder to north London.