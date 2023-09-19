‘Has been a revelation’: Pundit says 26-year-old has injected a new life into Tottenham now

Tottenham have changed so much since last season.

They have a new manager, a new captain, a new starting striker, and, by the looks of it, a new talisman.

Indeed, after years of Harry Kane being the main man at Spurs, Tottenham have a new key player, and his name is James Maddison.

The attacking midfielder has been absolutely unreal since joining Tottenham from Leicester City in the summer, and he’s received due praise for his performances.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Jermaine Beckford has been full of praise for Maddison and a number of other Spurs players, describing the England international as a ‘revelation’ at Tottenham.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Maddison a revelation

Beckford spoke highly of the midfielder.

“They’re playing with so much freedom and confidence. You’re seeing the best of Spurs. They have Richarlison in there now, he played fantastic when he came on, Brennan Johnson, great energy, Maddison has been a revelation there also. All of these players have a point to prove to themselves and to the club that invested all this money and trust into them,” Beckford said.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Kane who?

The biggest compliment you can pay James Maddison is that his presence in this Tottenham team has meant that Spurs haven’t missed Harry Kane one bit.

Indeed, while many dreaded the day that Kane would leave Spurs, Maddison’s impact has meant that we’ve not heard Kane’s name mentioned once this season.

Tottenham have seamlessly transitioned into the post-Kane era, and Maddison’s influence in the middle of the pitch has played a huge part in that.