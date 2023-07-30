‘Has all the things’: Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have a 17-year-old who can become a ‘real player’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his team cruise past Leicester City today over on their pre-season tour in Singapore.

The Reds boss was delighted with what he saw from his team as a number of experienced and younger players put in impressive displays against the Foxes.

Klopp managed to change his entire XI for most of the second half and that gave him a chance to have a look at a few different things, including certain youngsters.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Of course, a few players didn’t get their chance. But that doesn’t mean they haven’t caught the eye of Klopp over in Singapore.

One of those youngsters is teenager striker Lewis Koumas. And despite not getting any minutes against Leicester today, Klopp has admitted he’s noted Koumas’ development and in particular, his physicality.

“Koumas, very early but physically already there, has all the things you need as a kid to become a real player – the speed, the technique and all that stuff,” Klopp said.

Koumas has been impressing in the youth ranks for Liverpool and at 17, is very much in lline for a big future.

Liverpool have a big talent pool coming through

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with what his academy is producing at the moment and Lewis Koumas is just another name emerging.

Despite not playing today, there’s a reason why Klopp took him to Singapore and he’s obviously caught his manager’s eye in training.

The next step really for Koumas will be to do well at under-21 level and then, potentially, get a loan move and play proper football for a bit.

From there, the sky could be the limit.