Harvey Elliott reacts to 20-year-old player leaving Liverpool on loan

Liverpool star Harvey Elliott has reacted to teammate Tyler Morton joining Championship side Hull City on loan this season.

Morton took to Instagram last night to announce joining the Tigers for the upcoming campaign.

Tyler Morton has been on the fringes of Liverpool’s first-team squad for several seasons now.

He made his senior debut as a 19-year-old in the Premier League against Arsenal before featuring in the Champions League four days later.

Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of Morton’s and has previously described his football brain as ‘absolutely exceptional’.

He was sent out on loan to Blackburn Rovers and featured throughout the campaign before picking up an injury right at the end of the season.

This coincided with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s team narrowly missing out on the playoffs and scuppered his pre-season.

Now, Morton has joined another Championship side in Hull City this season and teammate and close friend Harvey Elliott has reacted.

The 20-year-old might have thought he had an outside chance of featuring at Liverpool this season.

That’s not going to be the case but accumulating plenty of minutes in the second tier will be brilliant for his development.

Elliott reacts to Morton joining Hull

Posting on Instagram after his move was confirmed, Morton said: “Raring to go! Up the Tigers.”

Several of Liverpool’s young players wished him luck, with Elliott adding: “Smash it brother! Gonna miss you.”

Liverpool’s midfield has seen a complete revamp this summer with plenty of incomings and outgoings.

Four new midfielders arrived at Anfield, meaning some of Liverpool’s younger players are now less likely to feature this season.

The signing of Wataru Endo meant that the defensive midfield role was likely to be filled by the Japanese international and young star Stefan Bajcetic.

Morton can also play further up the pitch, but Elliott appears to be Klopp’s first-choice replacement off the bench meaning a move to Hull makes a lot of sense.

The 20-year-old’s long-term future is now very interesting given the age profile of many of the players Liverpool signed.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch are only a couple of years older than Morton.

He might now be playing to attract a move to a new club in 12 months unless he can prove he’s already too good for the Championship.