Harry Winks makes statement on Instagram after his comments about Tottenham











Harry Winks has taken to Instagram to clarify his recent comments about Tottenham Hotspur and Antonio Conte.

Winks was frozen out by Conte at the end of last season after playing a bit-part role under the Italian.

The 27-year-old completed a switch to Serie A outfit Sampdoria on a season-long loan deal over the summer.

He’s had a difficult time in Italy so far as he spent the first few months on the sidelines, now he’s aiming to help Sampdoria avoid relegation.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Winks spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport yesterday about his time in Italy so far and seemed to suggest that he hadn’t spoken to anyone at Tottenham since leaving the club.

He said: “I am on loan until the end of the season, I am satisfied with this experience, but I don’t know what the future holds and I don’t want to think about it.

“I can only focus on the next match, but I am proud to have made this choice. Nobody from Tottenham has contacted me, not even the coach. I was and am fully focusing on Samp.” as quoted by the Evening Standard.

Now, Winks has released a statement on his Instagram story to clarify that he was referring to his plans for next season, rather than the club in general.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Winks took to Instagram today to clear up any confusion over his recent comments.

He wrote: “I just wanted to clarify that my comments about no contact from Spurs were in regards to plans for next season.

“There are still plenty of games left this season for both and Spurs and this has to be the full focus for both.

“Having been at Spurs since the age of five, I have nothing but respect for everyone at the club.”

It would have been slightly bizarre had Winks not spoken to anyone at the club since his departure, especially as a player who had been at Spurs for so many years.

It’s brilliant to hear that Winks has remained in contact with people at Tottenham and it’s smart from himself that he has moved to clear up any confusion over his comments.

Winks will now be fully focused on trying to help Sampdoria do the impossible. The Italian outfit currently sit rock bottom of Serie A and 12 points off safety.

The Tottenham man only made his debut for the club back in January after struggling with a serious ankle injury, but he has impressed since his return.

Show all