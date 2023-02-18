Journalist gives Harry Redknapp to Leeds update, amid reports he could replace Marsch











Leeds are still looking for a new manager and one name that has been thrown into the mix in recent days is Harry Redknapp.

The 75-year-old has been out of the game for some time now. But in an interview this week, Redknapp admitted he’d be open to helping out and taking the right job if it came along. That, of course, was in reference to potentially going up to Leeds.

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Redknapp’s potential appointment was met with a bit of confusion from Leeds fans in the main. And speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Dean Jones says those concerned Leeds fans needn’t worry, with Redknapp to Leeds one of the more unlikely appointments.

“If Leeds fans are worried about the prospect of Redknapp coming in then I think they should put themselves at ease, I’m told it won’t happen,” Jones said.

“There was some real talk through agents about it in terms of him potentially being considered but, from people I talked to, I don’t think this is going to be a goer.”

Leeds are continuing to look for a new boss. However, a win for them at Everton today could well give Michael Skubala the role until the end of the season.

TBR’s View: Redknapp to Leeds would have been entertaining if anything

Leeds fans might not have wanted it but it would have been great to see a character like Redknapp back in the game.

Sure, the game might have moved on a bit now. But Redknapp has always been a man manager and in relegation battles, that can often be the most important skill.

Leeds need to decide what they’re doing now really. Do they stick with Skubala, or do they keep pushing for a new coach? Whatever the decision is, it needs to be made quickly.