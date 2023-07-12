Harry Redknapp thinks Tottenham have signed a player with ‘special’ ability

Tottenham Hotspur signed James Maddison at the end of last month, and Harry Redknapp has now raved about him.

Spurs have had a solid window so far, haven’t they? Guglielmo Viacario was the first one to come in and he will replace Hugo Lloris, while Manor Solomon’s signing was announced this week.

The big one, however, is Maddison, and Redknapp claimed on talkSPORT he will become a huge asset for Tottenham next season.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Harry Redknapp raves about new Tottenham signing James Maddison

James Maddison really does fill a void that Tottenham have lacked for a long time.

The Englishman has been one of the most impressive attacking midfielders in the country over the last few years, and he’ll instantly make Spurs a better side.

Redknapp has watched Maddison on multiple occasions over the years, and he’s a huge fan. He branded the signing as ‘fantastic’ and claimed that the 26-year-old will be a huge asset for Spurs next term.

He said: “I think Maddison is a fantastic signing.

“Again, he’ll make even more chances for Harry (Kane). His assists last year were excellent. He scores, he makes goals, I think he’s what Tottenham have been lacking – somebody with that little bit of special ability around the box to do something clever.

“I think he’ll be a big asset to the club.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Maddison has to be Tottenham’s best signing so far.

The Englishman will bring goals and assists from midfield to this Spurs side, and the chances he creates will make Harry Kane even more dangerous than he already is.

The likes of Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski will also massively benefit from his presence in the number 10 role next season.

It will be interesting to see how many direct goal contributions Maddison will finish next season with.