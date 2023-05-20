Harry Redknapp tells Ryan Mason to start four 'incredible' Tottenham stars vs Brentford today











Tottenham Hotspur take on Brentford in their penultimate game of the season today, and Harry Redknapp wants Ryan Mason to start Dejan Kulusevski along with Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Richarlison up front.

Spurs have had an awful season, haven’t they? They are currently seventh in the table and there’s a very good chance they could finish outside the European places if they aren’t careful.

Tottenham need to take the initiative when they face Brentford today, and Redknapp believes the best way to do it is by starting your four best attackers, he said in an interview with iNews.

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Harry Redknapp wants Kulusevski to start along with Kane, Son and Richarlison

On paper, Tottenham have one of the most feared attacks in the entire Premier League.

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in world football, while Son Heung-min won the Golden Boot just last year. Richarlison and Kulusevski are both wonderful players on their day as well, which is why Spurs fans were so excited at the start of this season.

However, for one reason or another, Spurs just haven’t been able to blow teams away.

Ahead of the final two games of the season, Redknapp has offered some advice to Mason – start all four of your key attackers together.

“I’d like to see Tottenham have a go,” Redknapp said. “I would play with a forward line of Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son and Harry Kane. I’d have a go. I’d think ‘You’ve got four incredible forwards here, let’s go and win football matches’. They don’t, they go one up, play three at the back. Have a go!

“When I managed Tottenham – I was back with the boys last weekend [for a charity game] – I played two wingers home and away, Aaron Lennon and Gareth Bale. I played two up top, whether it was Defoe, Adebayor, Pavlyuchenko, Crouch. We played with two forwards.

“They need to be positive, that’s a big problem for them.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Redknapp definitely has a point here.

As an attacking team, Tottenham really do have the firepower required to blow teams out of the water. If their attackers can click, they have the ability to score three or four goals with ease.

However, they just haven’t been able to fit all four of their incredible forwards in the same team from the start on a regular basis.

With just two games left, Mason should give that a go. Starting Son, Kane, Richarlison and also 23-year-old Kulusevski today against Brentford will be a move that Spurs fans will surely appreciate.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

