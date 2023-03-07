Harry Redknapp shares who he wants as Tottenham boss next season











Harry Redknapp has told Tuttomercatoweb that he loves the passion Antonio Conte brings, and suggested that he hopes he stays at Tottenham Hotspur for a long time.

Conte’s future, right now, appears to have a huge question mark hanging over it. As reported by The Athletic, his contract expires in the summer. And it has not been an easy campaign for the Italian by any means.

Conte has lost several close friends in recent months. And of course, he has recently been recovering from surgery back in Italy.

Redknapp wants Antonio Conte to stay at Tottenham

On the pitch, it appears that Tottenham are facing another fight to finish in the top-four. And with the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea below them, it is arguably going to take a lot of work to replicate that achievement next year.

For some Tottenham fans, the time has come for a change to be made. However, Redknapp sees the situation differently. In fact, he wants Conte to remain in charge for a long time yet.

“A top coach. Emotional technician, who always wants to win,” he told Tuttomercatoweb. “His passion is fantastic, I would say contagious. I’ve never met him but I admire him a lot.

“He did great things at Chelsea and at Tottenham he picked up a tough task. If he still has time to work he will be able to do great things and for that reason I hope he will stay on the Spurs bench for a long time even we can’t be sure.”

The challenge for Spurs is finding his replacement. They have gone down a number of paths in recent years. They have turned to the project manager in Mauricio Pochettino. And they have appointed those who make a more immediate impact in Jose Mourinho and Conte.

There is a danger that Tottenham could be left behind. Arsenal are now battling for the title with the youngest squad in the league. Manchester City are not going away anytime soon. Manchester United have – mostly – been transformed under Erik ten Hag.

Liverpool are gradually rebuilding. Chelsea have some amazing players and will probably keep spending until they find the winning formula. And Newcastle’s owners have the funds to take the club almost wherever they like.

It must not be forgotten that Tottenham have huge potential in their own right. But they cannot afford to let that opportunity to capitalise pass them by. Otherwise, it could be even more time before they end their current wait for a trophy.