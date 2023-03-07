Harry Redknapp seriously impressed by manager Tottenham could reportedly replace Conte with











Harry Redknapp has praised the work of Roberto de Zerbi at Brighton amid links with the Tottenham job.

The Telegraph report that the Brighton boss is being considered by Spurs if they need to make a managerial change in the summer.

It is starting to look like Antonio Conte will not be at the club next season, although he will be back in the dugout for the Champions League clash with AC Milan tomorrow night.

Ahead of that game, Redknapp has conducted an interview with Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, and was asked about the job the 43-year-old is doing at Brighton.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

When asked about De Zerbi, Redknapp said: “He is doing a really good job at Brighton.

“He picked up the baton from Graham Potter and is doing very well. The club made a great choice to take a gamble on him.”

It is no surprise to see De Zerbi linked with top jobs with his Brighton side playing such attractive and successful football without even a pre-season to prepare.

As Redknapp eludes to, it was something of a gamble for Brighton to get De Zerbi in but they always seem to be well-prepared for the departure of any key personnel.

They must have been aware there would come a day when Potter would leave and they acted quickly to replace him with De Zerbi.

Potter himself is embarking on a huge night in the Champions League as he looks to overturn his side’s 1-0 last 16 first leg deficit against Borussia Dortmund.