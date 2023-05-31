Harry Redknapp says ‘world-class’ player will not be joining Arsenal or Chelsea this summer











Harry Redknapp has claimed that he simply cannot see Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane joining Chelsea or Arsenal.

Kane’s future is set to dominate the headlines as he enters the final year of his contract at Spurs.

Of course, Chelsea are looking for a new striker and have just named former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

As for Arsenal, they’re well-stocked in the striker department but there have been suggestions they could be looking for a more prolific goalscorer than Gabriel Jesus.

With Kane’s future at Spurs looking uncertain, the 29-year-old is already being heavily linked with a move away from north London.

But if he does end up leaving this summer, Harry Redknapp has told TalkSPORT that he wouldn’t be staying in London.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Redknapp says Kane won’t join Arsenal or Chelsea

Redknapp believes Kane’s only real option this summer would be to link up with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

But the former Spurs boss believes Kane will end up staying at his boyhood club, whether that’s just for a year or the long-term future.

“I think he’ll stay, I’ve got a feeling he will stay,” Redknapp said. “Whether he gives it one more year and sees out his contract, or signs a mega new contract.

“I’ve just got a feeling he’s going to stick around. I think the Manchester City move last year would’ve been a great move for him, it didn’t come off and now they’ve got [Erling] Haaland.

“Could he go to Chelsea? There’s quite a fierce rivalry there, I couldn’t see him at Chelsea. Where could he go? He isn’t going to Arsenal.

“Manchester United would be the obvious one for him but I think he’ll stay for at least a year or maybe sign a longer contract and stay permanently.”

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

It’s difficult to see any scenario where Spurs’ chairman Daniel Levy sells the club’s all-time top goalscorer to one of their London rivals.

Of course, if Kane sees out the final year of his contract he’s likely to have the pick of the bunch.

The ‘world-class’ forward has posted incredible numbers once again this season as he’s netted 30 Premier League goals in a struggling Tottenham side.

While there could be a temptation to link up with Pochettino at Chelsea, it’s difficult to see Kane ruining his legacy at Spurs by joining one of their fiercest rivals.

