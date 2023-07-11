Harry Redknapp says ‘world-class’ PL star will definitely not join Arsenal or Chelsea

Harry Redknapp has been talking about Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane today, and he believes the striker will definitely not join Arsenal or Chelsea.

Spurs have a huge decision to make in the coming weeks. They’re doing some great work with respect to incomings, with Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon all coming in.

However, the one big question mark right now is around Kane’s future. Redknapp delivered his verdict on the situation in an interview with talkSPORT earlier today.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Harry Redknapp says Tottenham star Harry Kane will not join Arsenal or Chelsea

Tottenham star Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world.

The Englishman has been up there with the elite season after season, and he’s one of the biggest reasons why Spurs are still viewed as a top-six club.

Kane has now entered the final year of his contract at Tottenham. Bayern Munich are really pushing to sign him, while Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with his services.

Redknapp, however, thinks if Kane can’t join Manchester City, there’s no point signing for anyone else in the country.

He said: “Harry wants to win trophies. If he stays in England, the only club really you could go to is Man City, if you’re going to be guaranteed to win a trophy. Everybody else is fighting at the moment still – I think Arsenal will be close next year, hopefully Liverpool will push on. Unless you go to Man City, who don’t need him, winning a trophy there’s no guarantee.”

Redknapp then claimed he just can’t see Kane moving to Germany to join Bayern Munich. He also believes Kane will not join Tottenham’s two big London rivals Arsenal or Chelsea.

He said: “Where are you going to win a trophy in England, guaranteed, unless you are at Manchester City? I mean, he’s not going to go to Arsenal, he is not going to go to Chelsea, they are not going to sell him there.

“At the end of next year, he is a free (agent). Would he go to Manchester United or somewhere on a free? Maybe or somewhere. I think he will end up committing his future to Tottenham and staying there.”

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham fans will be praying Redknapp is right about this.

Kane is such an important player for Spurs. He scored 30 goals last season in a side where nobody else really stepped up, which just shows you incredible he is.

West Ham boss David Moyes branded him as a ‘world-class’ striker (Sky Sports), and such a player is almost impossible to replace, especially when you cannot offer European football next season to other top forwards in Europe.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Kane in the coming days.