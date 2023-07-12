Harry Redknapp says there’s one thing fans don’t realise about Tottenham owner Joe Lewis

Harry Redknapp has been speaking about Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis, and the old Spurs boss says there’s one thing people don’t realise about the billionaire.

Lewis and Spurs fans haven’t ever had a great relationship. There were big protests outside the Tottenham Hotspur stadium as early as the end of last season (The Athletic), and nothing has really changed on that front.

Redknapp spoke about Lewis on talkSPORT yesterday and the 76-year-old sent a message to Spurs fans about their club’s owner.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Harry Redknapp says people don’t realise how rich Tottenham owner Joe Lewis is

Like almost every club, Tottenham fans’ biggest issue with their owner is that he doesn’t invest enough money into the club.

Spurs have a tremendous stadium and world-class facilities inside it. They should be challenging for silverware and be able to attract the best players in the world. Sadly for them, that hasn’t happened.

Tottenham have dropped out of Europe after a disastrous season last time out. They have had a decent window so far, but there still hasn’t been a huge-money signing compared to some of their rivals.

Speaking about finances, Harry Redknapp was adamant that Tottenham are not short of money.

He said: “I don’t think Tottenham are short of money. They are owned by Joe Lewis. I don’t think people realise just what a wealthy owner they have. He is an incredibly, incredibly rich man.

“Daniel (Levy) is obviously a part owner with him. I think they have been in the top five spenders in the country in the last five or six years.

“They spend a fair amount every year and I think they’ll spend again to try to give the new manager a chance to go on and get in that top four and to win a trophy.”

Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham fans can’t really complain that their club don’t spend money, but it has to be said that Daniel Levy and co can do much better in transfer windows.

Every big signing Spurs have made in recent years hasn’t lived up to the mark. Davinson Sanchez, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso all failed to deliver, as have the likes of Richarlison, Sergio Reguilon and Emerson Royal.

The problem isn’t the amount of money spent, it’s who they are spending it on. That’s more down to Daniel Levy and the recruitment team than the owner.

Lewis, however, is the man who needs to take responsibility for Spurs’ failures over the years. That, however, doesn’t look like it will ever happen – not publicly at least.