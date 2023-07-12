Harry Redknapp says nobody has seen the best of 24-year-old Arsenal player yet

Harry Redknapp has claimed that nobody has seen the best of new Arsenal signing Kai Havertz yet.

The Gunners surprised many when they decided to make a move to sign the German from Chelsea. His three-year spell at Stamford Bridge wasn’t great at all – even though he won them the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta, however, sees something in him, and Redknapp said while speaking on talkSPORT that he believes Havertz will be a great signing.

Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Arsenal agreed a deal worth £65 million (Sky Sports) to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea this summer. The huge amount shows they really do believe he can deliver for them.

The German, when he first burst onto the scene at Bayer Leverkusen, blew everyone away. He was a star in the making, and people who watched him expected him to go to the very top.

However, Havertz’s time at Chelsea was a really miserable one. He managed just 32 goals in 139 appearances, which is a really poor record considering he played a large chunk of those games as a striker.

Redknapp, who knows a thing or two about signing underperforming players and making them deliver, has now claimed that Havertz, like Declan Rice will be, is a great signing for Arsenal.

He said: “I think he’ll (Rice) be a great signing for them. I think they’ve made a couple – him and Havertz. We haven’t seen the best of him. He’s got to be better than what he has shown at Chelsea.

“I think they are two big signings for Arsenal.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Havertz to Arsenal definitely raised eyebrows when rumours first emerged – we were surprised too.

However, the more you think about where he’ll play and how Mikel Arteta will use him, the more sense it makes. We think he’ll be a great signing for the Gunners.

Havertz is expected to be deployed in the role that Granit Xhaka played in last season. He’s definitely not as good defensively as the Swiss international, but he’s quicker and so much more productive in the opposite direction.

There’s every chance Havertz will be a hit at Arsenal, but we won’t know until he actually does it on the pitch next season.