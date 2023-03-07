Harry Redknapp responds when asked if his Tottenham team was better than Antonio Conte's











Harry Redknapp claims he had a better team at Tottenham than Antonio Conte does now.

Redknapp guided his Spurs side to a win over AC Milan at the same stage of the competition back in 2011, before elimination in the next round against Real Madrid.

Conte oversaw a 1-0 loss in the San Siro and now has to try and overturn that deficit at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tomorrow night.

Before that game, Redknapp conducted an interview with Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, where he was asked which iteration of Spurs was better.

Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

Harry Redknapp says he had a better Tottenham team than Antonio Conte

His Spurs side or Conte’s current version? He replied: “Mine.

“And I think if we had Harry Kane we would have been an incredible team. Imagine him with Gareth Bale and Luka Modric.”

Neither Redknapp’s Spurs or Conte’s (so far) ended the trophy drought which dates back to 2008, but the Englishman thrilled fans with his attacking style of play.

Conte’s approach is far more pragmatic, with the supposed pay-off that silverware follows everywhere he goes but that has not been the case yet at Spurs.

The Italian’s only remaining chance of silverware at the end of his first full season in charge is the Champions League and those hopes are only faint as opposed to realistic.

Redknapp did say elsewhere in his interview that Spurs can overturn the deficit and qualify for the last eight, but they will need a big performance and atmosphere to do that.