Harry Redknapp makes Premier League title prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester United

Harry Redknapp has been giving his Premier League title prediction ahead of the new season.

With the Community Shield being played today, it means the 23/24 season is now just a week away.

And writing for The Sun, former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has made a surprising prediction when it comes to the eventual winners of the title.

“While it wouldn’t be the greatest surprise to see Arsenal as champions, I’m actually tipping the Premier League to stay in Manchester. Just not with the team everyone thinks,” Redknapp said.

“Erik ten Hag did a great job in his first season at United and he’s another who has had a decent summer in the market.

“I’ve always liked Mason Mount and he is a great addition to the midfield while Andre Onana is one of the best keepers in the world. Rasmus Hojlund might not have been their first choice for a new striker at the start of the summer but he looks a great prospect.

“As far as this season goes, it’s United to edge it for me, with City and Arsenal filling the places.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Redknapp prediction might not be too far off

Well, that’s if a lot of pieces fall into place. For United to win the league, they need Arsenal and City to both dip and other clubs around them to cause issues as well.

Don’t forget, Liverpool will be strong this season and Chelsea can’t be much worse than last year. Usually, we’d say City were runaway favourites but with them losing a few key players, it could be a period of transition for them.

Certainly, Manchester United being winners can’t be ruled out. As Redknapp touches on, a lot could depend on how the likes of Hojlund and Onana adapt to life in England.

One thing is for sure though, and that’s that this season could well have even more excitement than usual at the top.