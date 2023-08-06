Harry Redknapp makes Harry Kane prediction, amid links to Bayern Munich

Harry Kane’s future continues to be a major talking point in English football as Bayern Munich try to take him from Tottenham.

Kane is the subject of intense interest from Bayern as they look to land the England skipper. So far, Daniel Levy has rejected bids and seems to be standing his ground.

For Kane, it makes little difference. He either stays with Spurs and scores more goals and goes for nothing next summer, or gets the move to Munich and probably wins countless titles.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

However, speaking to The Sun, former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp has claimed that Kane will stay put for now and simply negotiate a huge signing on fee next summer.

“It goes without saying that Kane is key to everything for Tottenham, and if he stays, I fancy them to win a cup. The ball is in Harry’s court and I just don’t think he’ll go. Yes, he could win the German title at Bayern Munich, but if he doesn’t want to leave, it wouldn’t matter if they offered £300m!,” Redknapp said.

“There will be a queue a mile long in 12 months and I can see him negotiating a huge signing-on fee and then going on to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League scoring record. You never know, he could end up with a title medal as well”.

Kane holds all the aces

if Daniel Levy chooses to accept a bid for Kane, then it won’t bother him too much moving to Bayern. He’ll go and score loads of goals and pick up some medals along the way.

The England skipper is in a great situation really. If he remains in London, then next summer he has the pick of what to do.

Kane, then, is the man with all the tricks up his sleeve here really.