Tottenham Hotspur may soon be in the market for a Harry Kane replacement.

Indeed, with the England captain heading into the final year of his Spurs contract, the north London club will soon need a new striker to lead their line, and one player who has been strongly linked is Evan Ferguson.

Tottenham are apparently looking into the idea of signing Ferguson in one year’s time as Kane’s replacement, and it sounds like they could be getting a gem of a player.

Speaking on Brighton’s YouTube channel, Glenn Murray has been hailing Ferguson’s talents, claiming that he believes the youngster could grow into a Kane-level striker one day.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Ferguson can be Kane 2.0

Murray gave his verdict on the young Irishman.

“I believe he could be sort of Harry Kane’s level, his stature, his ability. The thing that bowls me over the most about him is his attitude, how humble he is as a young man, you see a lot of lads burst onto the scene and the money and the glamour gets the better of them, but this kid is focused on football, he wants to continue to get better and it’s a pleasure watching him week-in, week-out,” Murray said.

Photo by Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Long way to go

Look, we love Evan Ferguson as much as the next person, but to say that he could be a Harry Kane level striker is outrageous at the moment.

He’s showing a lot of promise, but he has six Premier League goals to his name, it’s way too early to be making these kinds of calls about an 18-year-old.

If all goes to plan, Ferguson should eventually be a star, but, right now, we shouldn’t be piling this sort of pressure onto him and making such huge predictions.