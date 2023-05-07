Harry Kane says Tottenham man has been absolutely brilliant in training this week











Harry Kane says Tottenham Hotspur acting head coach Ryan Mason has been brilliant on the training pitches this week.

Spurs returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace yesterday. Harry Kane’s goal just before half-time proved to be the difference between the sides.

Ryan Mason picked up the first win of his second spell as interim boss, after difficult games against Liverpool and Manchester United.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The 31-year-old had a full week to prepare for the clash against Palace yesterday, after facing back-to-back games in his first week in charge.

And Kane has told Spurs Play that Mason has impressed in training over the past week.

Kane praises Mason

Speaking after yesterday’s win over Palace, Kane was asked about Heung-Min Son’s work-rate and how he tracked back to defend against counter-attacks.

“Yeah, the detail from Ryan, full credit to him and the staff,” Kane said. “It was his first full week to really train and work with us.

“He changed the system a little bit without the ball and with the ball to keep more possession.

“Set-pieces are a big part of the game and he knew that Sonny’s pace could keep up with some of their counter-attacking pace.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Mason made a slight tweak to Tottenham’s system yesterday and it certainly gave them more control over the game.

The Englishman decided to use a back-four and gave Pedro Porro more freedom to roam forward down the right.

Tottenham didn’t exactly put in a breath-taking attacking performance, but they looked more solid defensively and were able to keep hold of the ball for longer periods.

It seems that Mason is impressing during his second spell as caretaker boss and it will be a huge relief for him to pick up a win yesterday.

While it’s unlikely that he will land the job permanently, he’s proving to be a safe pair of hands to finish the season off at Tottenham.

Show all