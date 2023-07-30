Harry Kane says player who left Tottenham in 2021 is the best he’s ever played with

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has named Gareth Bale as the best player he’s ever played alongside.

In a video posted on JD Football’s official TikTok page, Kane was asked to name the best player he’s ever shared the pitch with.

Kane has played alongside some brilliant players over the years for club and country, including the likes of Wayne Rooney, Christian Eriksen, Mousa Dembele and his attacking partner Heung-Min Son.

Many fans probably thought they’d never get the opportunity to watch Kane play alongside Bale for Tottenham though.

The Welshman left North London back in 2013 as he joined Real Madrid after an outstanding campaign in the Premier League.

After picking up five Champions League titles in Madrid, Bale returned to Spurs on a season-long loan in the summer of 2020.

Of course, Bale was no longer at the very top of his game and eventually returned to Spain the next summer. But Harry Kane believes the former Tottenham winger is still the best he’s ever played alongside.

Kane on Bale

Kane was asked to name the best player he’s played alongside during his career and the England captain named Bale.

“Gareth Bale,” he said. “Amazing talent, incredible pace, technique. Had an all-round game and has obviously done it at the highest level as well.”

Bale did perform well during his return to Tottenham, despite struggling to nail down a starting place in Jose Mourinho’s side.

The 34-year-old has since retired after a spell in the MLS. But it shouldn’t come as a massive surprise to see Kane pick his former teammate.

Bale will arguably go down as one of the best British players of all time after his achievements in Spain and with Wales.