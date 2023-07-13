Harry Kane says his Spurs teammate is a fantastic player and a really great guy

Harry Kane has shared how his partnership with Tottenham Hotspur teammate Son Heung-min has developed over the years, lauding the South Korean as a fantastic player.

Kane was speaking on Hot Ones and was asked about the record-breaking partnership he has enjoyed with Son Heung-min at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Of course, the pair became the most prolific partnership in Premier League history just over a year ago when it comes to setting each other up for goals.

Harry Kane lauds Son Heung-min

Kane enjoyed an unbelievable year for Tottenham last season, scoring 30 goals in the top-flight. Unfortunately, his teammates could not match his standards.

And one of those who fell short of expectations was Son. The 31-year-old went into the last campaign as the golden boot holder in the Premier League. But he really struggled to make anything like the same impact.

Nevertheless, Kane is in absolutely no doubt about the quality his teammate possesses. The England captain was asked about the partnership with Son and how that has built over the years.

And unsurprisingly, he suggested that he is a huge admirer of Son on and off the pitch.

“The first three, four years, we didn’t have that amazing record that we have now. It took us time to build that. I think getting to know obviously how each other play on the pitch, but also what you’re like off the pitch as well, and we started to become closer in friendship. We started to know each other a little bit better,” he told Hot Ones.

“I just think it came with understanding each other’s games. He’s a fantastic player, a lot of skill. And now whenever I’m on the ball, he knows the runs to make.

“He’s a great player, but a really great guy as well.”

If Tottenham keep Kane and Son next season, it could be a seriously exciting year for the club. Obviously, fans’ expectations for the coming campaign are not that high. They have a huge amount of work to do to keep up with the other heavyweights.

But under Ange Postecoglou, there is an opportunity for Tottenham to start something really special. Postecoglou’s teams play exhilarating football.

And if it is Kane and Son leading the line for Postecoglou’s Tottenham, it could very easily be a year that helps supporters fall back in love with the team again.