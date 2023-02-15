Harry Kane says 22-year-old Tottenham player has been really unlucky











Harry Kane thinks Oliver Skipp has been unlucky with injuries and has backed him to go on show his quality for Tottenham.

Skipp started at the heart of midfield for Spurs last night as they took on AC Milan in the first knockout round of the Champions League.

It was a big night for the 22-year-old, playing alongside Pape Matar Sarr, with Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma injured.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was suspended, and Kane told the Evening Standard that Skipp can keep on improving and getting better.

Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Kane praises Skipp

“He’s just a really hard worker,” Kane said of Skipp.

“Keeps his head down, works hard, quite shy but just gets on with his job. He was really unlucky. When Antonio first came in, he was playing a big part of our team.

“He was playing games, looking good, looking solid then he got quite a big injury in his pelvis area.

“That set him back three or four months, and he’s just been working hard to get his time again and been waiting patiently so really happy that he’s done well (yesterday).

“He’ll keep trying to improve and that starts again on Sunday.”

Spurs were unlucky with their midfield situation last night, but Antonio Conte could perhaps have changed his formation to make life easier for Skipp and Sarr.

That said, the Englishman did do a decent job in tough circumstances and now has to show he is someone that Conte can really trust.

Next up for Tottenham is a London derby clash with West Ham on Sunday afternoon, and academy products Kane and Skipp know all about what that game means to the fans.