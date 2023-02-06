Harry Kane responds when asked if he's going to stay at Tottenham next season











Harry Kane spoke to Viaplay Fotball after making history against Manchester City yesterday and he responded when asked by the interviewer if he’s going to be playing for Tottenham Hotspur next season.

Spurs put in a brilliant performance in north London as Kane’s first-half goal earned them a vital three points against the Premier League champions.

The 29-year-old has now surpassed Jimmy Greaves’ long-standing record after a well-taken finish in the 15th minute.

Kane has now scored a staggering total of 267 goals for the club, but it remains unclear whether he will stay in north London for the long-term future.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Kane responds when asked if he’s staying at Tottenham

The England captain’s current deal is set to run until the end of next season, with The Athletic reporting that he is open to extending his contract.

Kane was offered the chance to confirm that he will stay at Spurs after yesterday’s game, but he sat on the fence with his answer.

Viaplay’s Jan Aage Fjortoft asked: “And all over the thing now with Harry Kane, will he leave the country? Will he go to Germany? And that kind of thing. Is that the moment where you tell the Tottenham fans ‘I’m here to stay’?”

“Yeah look, I’m just here to perform every game and give my all for the badge so we’ll see what happens,” Kane responded.

“But I’m concentrating on this season, we’ve got the FA Cup, we’ve got the Champions League coming up and we’re in a good position in the league to really try and push forwards so that’s all I’m concentrating on.”

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

It’s understandable that Kane is remaining coy on his future as much will depend on what Tottenham achieve this season.

Kane is clearly desperate to compete for the biggest honours and despite Spurs’ progress under Antonio Conte, they seem a long way off at the moment.

The Italian’s future also remains unclear, with his deal set to run until the end of the season. It’s likely that Conte’s decision will have some influence over whether Kane puts pen to paper to extend his stay in north London.

