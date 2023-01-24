Harry Kane praises Heung-Min Son right after Tottenham beat Fulham











Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has suggested to Sky Sports that Heung-Min Son has really impressed him in training recently.

Kane was amongst the goals for Spurs once again last night as his effort handed Antonio Conte’s men a 1-0 win at Fulham.

The 29-year-old has been in devastating form this season and last night’s goal was his eighteenth of the campaign in all competitions.

The Englishman became Tottenham’s joint all-time top goal scorer as he levelled Jimmy Greaves’ total of 266.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

While Kane’s trademark finish last night was down to his individual brilliance once again, Son picked up an assist for his part in the goal.

The £22 million man has been struggling with confidence of late and looks a shadow of the player he was last season when he picked up the Golden Boot award.

But Kane admitted after the game that he is happy to have linked with Son for the goal and says he’s been working hard behind the scenes at Hotspur Way.

Kane suggests Son has impressed him lately

Kane and Son have forged a lethal partnership over the years for Spurs, with the pair combining for the most goals in Premier League history.

But with Son playing well below his usual high standards this season, they haven’t quite managed to link-up as effectively.

Gary Neville asked Kane about the drop-off in combinations between the pair on Sky Sports last night. The Manchester United legend wondered if it was down to opposition defences being more alert to their partnership, or if it is due to a change in their style of play under Conte.

“I think it’s a bit of both. We had that year a couple of seasons ago where we both had a lot of goals and assists with each other. Since then, teams have been a lot more switched on to it. They know if I’m dropping deep, Sonny’s more likely to be the one I’m looking for,” Kane answered.

“It’s a bit of both and sometimes you go through moments where everything just clicks for you. Every shot you pass to him or he passes to me goes in.

“It was nice to get another contribution with him today and it’s important for Sonny. Sonny’s working hard and he got his goal the other day and it was nice for him to get an assist. We need everyone contributing as much as possible if we want to be up there in the Champions League spots.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Son has only managed four goals and three assists in 19 Premier League appearances this season, with three of his goals coming in one game against Leicester City back in September.

The 30-year-old is clearly going through a tough spell right now but Conte has continued to stick by him.

The Italian will be hoping the winger can repay his faith by starting to contribute more in the final third, with a big few months ahead for Spurs.

