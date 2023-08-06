Harry Kane now tweets three words after Tottenham game today

Tottenham striker Harry Kane was the star of the show today as Spurs hammered Shakhtar Donetsk in front of their home crowd.

The England skipper hammered in four goals as Spurs ramped up their pre-season campaign with an impressive performance.

For Kane, there was already so much focus on him given the amount of speculation surrounding him and a move to Bayern at the moment.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

But as usual, Kane was unflustered and delivered the goods in front of goal. His performance was a masterclass in finishing and it showed just what Tottenham will miss if he does indeed move on.

For now, though, Kane is still a Tottenham player and he took to X (Twitter) after the game to share his immediate thoughts on the win over Shakhtar.

Kane did a long lap of appreciation at the end, which only seemed to fuel speculation that he might end up being on his way.

Of course, Kane is always good with the home fans and this could just have been a nice nod to their support.

Tottenham fans, then, will be hoping for some good news on Kane in the coming weeks.

Kane continues to shine for Tottenham

If ever there was a game to show why Tottenham cannot afford to lose Harry Kane, then this was it.

His finishing and all round performance was outstanding and he just continues to show that he is one of the best forwards in the world.

If Kane does end up going, then he leaves a huge, huge void in this Spurs side. Replacing him will be more or less impossible.

Keeping Kane has to be a priority for Tottenham. It’s simply not worth the £100m they might get, as strange as that might sound.