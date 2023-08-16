Harry Kane now shares what he’ll find very ‘strange’ after leaving Tottenham

Harry Kane has admitted that he will find it ‘strange’ not playing in the Premier League after leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

The 30-year-old completed a switch to Bayern Munich on Saturday after weeks of speculation surrounding his future.

Tottenham kicked off their Premier League campaign on Sunday without their all-time top goalscorer as the Ange Postecoglou era got underway with a 2-2 draw at Brentford.

Kane made his debut for Bayern on the day he signed for them as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against RB Leipzig in the DFL Supercup.

And just days after leaving his boyhood club, Kane has been speaking to Sky Sports News.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Kane admits he’ll miss the Premier League

Kane admits that while he will miss playing with his old Spurs teammates and in the Premier League, he’s excited for a fresh challenge in Germany.

“Of course, it will be strange to begin with and I love the Premier League” the striker said.

“I was brought up as a kid watching the Premier League. So, of course, I’ll miss parts of it – playing with teammates and playing in certain stadiums, the atmospheres.

“But this is a new challenge for me and I’m sure I’ll keep an eye on it. I keep an eye on all football, pretty much.

“I’ll miss it to begin with but my focus is here and I’m really excited for this challenge and trying to help this team.”

Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Spurs got off to an encouraging start to life without Harry Kane on Sunday, despite not picking up all three points.

Postecoglou’s side put in a positive display against Brentford and you could already see the Aussie boss is getting his ideas across to the players.

Of course, Tottenham will undoubtedly miss Kane’s contributions to their side and they will have to adjust to life without the England captain.

But it will give other players the opportunity to step up and for the time being, his move will also take a considerable amount of pressure off Postecoglou’s shoulders.