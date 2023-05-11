Harry Kane now responds after hearing what Ryan Mason has said about him lately











Harry Kane has now responded to Ryan Mason’s recent claim that the Tottenham Hotspur striker us underappreciated in England.

The Tottenham star has been speaking to Sky Sports News and he was asked about Mason’s recent comments.

Mason recently claimed that fans in the country simply don’t appreciate Kane’s brilliance.

“This country probably doesn’t appreciate how good he is as a footballer. He’s incredible,” he said.

The Tottenham acting head coach was speaking after the 29-year-old put in a brilliant performance against Manchester United a couple of weeks ago.

Now, Kane has admitted that while he receives plenty of ‘hate’, he feels that is part of playing the game at the very highest level.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Kane claimed that he isn’t concerned with what people outside of Tottenham think of him and insisted that his full focus is on being a top player and role model.

“I’m not too sure,” he responded after being shown a clip of Mason’s comments. “That’s a hard question for me to answer. That’s for other people to debate.

“I’m someone who appreciates all the support I have, even sometimes when I don’t get support and get some hate from other fans that’s part and parcel of football and playing at a high level. I’m obviously doing something well if people talk about me.

“I’m not too worried about what the outside think of me, I’m there to play football and be a role model, not just for kids but for men and women all around the world.

“That’s just the way I am, that’s my personality, but ultimately my numbers and the way I perform people will respect and appreciate and that’s the most important thing.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It’s fair to say that Kane isn’t the most popular player outside of Tottenham, but it’s great to hear he doesn’t take too much notice of the criticism he receives.

Kane is repeatedly beaten with the same stick, with fans and pundits often commenting on his lack of silverware at Spurs.

But he’s undeniably one of the greatest goalscorers in the Premier League’s history and he will be hoping that silverware follows before he hangs up his boots.

