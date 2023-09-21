Harry Kane has now commented on the upcoming North London Derby and backed Tottenham Hotspur to beat Arsenal.

Kane spoke to CBS Sports last night after helping Bayern Munich to a 4-3 win over Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham have both got off to brilliant starts to the new campaign.

Both North London sides have picked up four wins from their opening five Premier League games, while Arsenal thrashed PSV at the Emirates Stadium in the Champions League last night.

Of course, one man who has previously enjoyed playing in this fixture is Harry Kane.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The former Tottenham man boasts the best goalscoring record in the derby but he will be watching from afar this season.

And Kane has backed his former side to pick up a rare win at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Kane on Arsenal vs Tottenham clash

Speaking to CBS Sports, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry quizzed Kane on his prediction for the upcoming clash.

He said: “Since you are wearing red and white, you know what’s happening at the weekend, I know you know, don’t pretend that you don’t. Who do you think will win?”

“Of course, Tottenham,” Kane responded. “We’ve started the season well.

“It should be a great game. I will give you a text after the game.”

“Okay, okay,” Henry laughed. “Let’s talk. We’ll see.”

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Kane had been a reliable source of goals for Tottenham in London derbies over the years and they will undoubtedly miss his presence on Sunday.

But Postecoglou’s men have faired well without the 30-year-old so far and will head into the derby full of belief and confidence.

Of course, Spurs will face their sternest test of the season so far in Arsenal as Mikel Arteta’s men are yet to taste defeat during the current campaign.

It’s set to be an intriguing clash with both sides heading into the game in brilliant form.