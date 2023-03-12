Harry Kane now makes comment about Liverpool right after Tottenham’s game yesterday











Harry Kane made a comment about Liverpool right after Tottenham Hotspur picked up a win yesterday.

The race for top-four took another turn on Saturday as Liverpool fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

Jurgen Klopp’s men looked to have real momentum after thrashing Manchester United 7-0 last weekend, but they have once again shown their fragility with a lacklustre display on the south coast.

Liverpool are struggling to maintain any kind of consistency this season and they now sit six points behind Antonio Conte’s men, albeit with a game in hand.

And Kane mentioned the fact that the Reds dropped points yesterday after Spurs picked up a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

Speaking to Spurs Play, Kane was asked if Tottenham are now in a good position to finish inside the top-four this season.

“Yeah, fourth is definitely there to be had. Obviously with Liverpool dropping points today as well we capitalised on that,” the Spurs talisman said.

“There’s going to be a lot of chopping and changing from now until the end of the season so we just have to be ready and try to take our moments when they come.”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Spurs certainly looked best-placed to qualify for the Champions League, but there’s a lot of football left to be played.

Conte’s men will also face a trip to Anfield at the end of April, which could be a huge clash in the race for top-four.

Klopp’s men will have to find more consistency over the coming weeks and the same goes for Spurs, but it’s looking like a race that will go down to the wire.

Newcastle United also can’t be counted out at this point as they have three games in hand over Spurs and sit just seven points behind them.

