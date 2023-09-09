Harry Kane may have just given Ange Postecoglou some crucial advice he can implement at Tottenham – TBR View

Harry Kane has left Tottenham but his recent comments may have just given manager Ange Postecoglou some big advice to help the club get to the next level.

It was sad for Tottenham fans to see club legend Harry Kane depart this summer after so many years of top performances at the club.

He was their talisman and is no doubt one of the best strikers on the planet. Therefore losing him would have caused a lot of worry.

Despite him going, the start of the season has been great for Spurs, with the club managing to pick up 10 points out of 12 and Kane’s comments may help them continue to play at such a high level.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The English forward will always be remembered fondly by fans of the club and is one of the best ever players to put on the Spurs shirt, but a move to a huge club battling closer to the top seemed like a great step for him.

Speaking about Spurs and Bayern in his interview with the Independent, Kane said: “It’s definitely a different pressure compared to what I felt at Spurs. Of course we wanted to win things at Spurs but if you went a couple of games without winning then it wasn’t a disaster.

“The feeling at Bayern is that you have to win every game. We won the first two games 4-0 and 3-1 and there was still talk about not being too happy about the way we played. That’s part and parcel of being at one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

This different mentality that Kane is feeling in Germany and his comments could no doubt help Ange Postecoglou push his players to the next level.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The mentality and pressure at Spurs has not been to the highest level for a couple of years now, and this was somewhat highlighted by their campaign last season which saw them finish eighth.

If Postecoglou can switch the pressure to a higher level it would definitely help the team finish in a much higher position.

The manager’s progressive style of play has been massively enjoyed already by fans of the club and if he can get Spurs back in the Champions League then it would be a fantastic season.