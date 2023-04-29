Harry Kane makes decision on his Tottenham future now - journalist











Harry Kane’s Tottenham Hotspur future is still up in the air, and it looks like he has made a decision now.

Spurs are in a mess, aren’t they? They’re onto their third manager for the season after sacking Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini. Ryan Mason is at the helm now, but that’s only till the summer – nobody knows who’ll come in then.

It’s not an easy time to be a Tottenham fan, and things could get worse very, very soon as Kane has apparently made a decision on his future.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Harry Kane wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane is Tottenham’s best player, there’s absolutely no debate there.

The Englishman has carried Spurs for years. If he wasn’t there, Tottenham would be in deep trouble, and it looks like they will have to brace themselves for that now.

Kane will enter the final year of his contract this summer. Journalist Paul Brown was asked about his future and he revealed that the England captain wants to leave at the end of this season.

He also claimed that Kane’s relationship with the Tottenham board has not been good, which all but rules out a contract extension even if Daniel Levy rejects all bids for him.

Brown told GiveMeSport: “It’s very difficult to say because the big issue is that Harry Kane is probably not going to be there.

“It’s clear he wants to leave, it’s clear he’s not going to sign a new contract and it’s clear that relationship has not been good for some time.

“Spurs aren’t really doing a whole lot right now to show that they match his ambition and he doesn’t really have a lot of reasons to stick around.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham fans can’t really blame Kane if he decides to leave this summer, can they?

The Englishman has given his all to Spurs over the years. He has stayed with them even when the club was failing to deliver, and there are no signs of any improvement.

Moving to a bigger club in England or abroad will almost guarantee silverware for Kane. He can be a game-changer at teams like Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich, and they’ll all be on the market for a new striker this summer.

The question now is if Daniel Levy will sell him or do what he did when Manchester City came calling last year.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Show all