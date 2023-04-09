Harry Kane lauds 'unbelievable' Heung-Min Son after Tottenham beat Brighton











Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has heaped praise on Heung-Min Son after his performance against Brighton yesterday.

Spurs were fortunate to pick up a 2-1 win over the Seagulls on Saturday after a game that was filled with controversial moments.

Both Cristian Stellini and Roberto De Zerbi were sent-off after an altercation between both sets of coaches, despite the fact that the Tottenham head coach refused to get involved.

Brighton will feel hard done by after they had two goals ruled out for handball, before Kaoru Mitoma’s shout for a penalty was dismissed by the VAR in the second-half.

But Spurs prevailed to pick up a vital three points thanks to their prolific duo in Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Son opened the scoring with a brilliant curling effort from outside the box in the first-half, before Kane sealed a win with a trademark finish at the end of the second-half.

And Kane has singled out Son for praise after the South Korean bagged his 100th Premier League goal for Spurs yesterday.

Kane praises ‘unbelievable’ Son

Speaking to Spurs Play, Kane congratulated Son on hitting a huge personal landmark and was left stunned by his teammate’s first-half effort.

“Unbelievable and what a goal to do it as well,” he said. “Extremely proud of him, we’ve known each other for a long time now and I’ve been there to see all of his goals. Full credit to him.

“He works so hard behind the scenes, really good guy. That finish today was really, really special. He should be proud and we’re proud of him, hopefully he celebrates it today.”

He added: “He is [a joy to be around]. He just brings a good energy, brings energy around the training ground even when things aren’t going so well.

“You can count on him to get everyone going and even on the pitch, the way he presses, the way he runs with the ball.

“He’s just an exciting player and I’ve been lucky enough to play with him for a while now and hopefully we can both have a strong finish to the season.”

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Son hasn’t been at his best this season as he’s only managed to bag seven goals in the Premier League.

But the £140,00-a-week forward produced a stunning effort yesterday and it was the type of goal Spurs fans have grown used to seeing him score over the years.

It’s a great sign for Spurs that Son seemed to turn a corner yesterday, while Kane has been excellent all season long.

The Englishman has bagged 23 goals in the Premier League and if Son starts firing once again alongside him, it would significantly boost Tottenham’s chances of landing in the top-four.

